Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月18日、2023年
インジェニュイティヘリコプターが火星で新たな対地速度記録を樹立

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has achieved a new ground-speed record during one of its recent flights on the surface of Mars. The small helicopter reached a speed of 22 mph (10 m/s) for a duration of 121 seconds, surpassing its previous record of 17.8 mph (8 m/s) for 124.18 seconds.

Since its deployment on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has been pushing the boundaries of flight on another planet. With a total of 62 flights and counting, NASA expects even more records to be broken in the future.

During its 62nd flight, Ingenuity traveled a distance of 880 feet horizontally and reached a maximum altitude of 59 feet. The flight lasted 121.1 seconds and was conducted in a North Eastern direction.

The primary mission of Ingenuity is to capture images of the Martian surface and transmit them back to NASA headquarters. These images are then analyzed to identify any potential scientific opportunities and to map out a favorable path for the Perseverance rover, the helicopter’s companion.

Ingenuity’s groundbreaking achievements on Mars showcase the advancements in aerospace technology and pave the way for future exploration on the Red Planet. With each flight, NASA gathers valuable data and insights that contribute to our understanding of Mars and its potential for supporting life.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

