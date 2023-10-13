都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

800 フィートの小惑星 2021 NT14: 地球との接近遭遇

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月13日、2023年
800 フィートの小惑星 2021 NT14: 地球との接近遭遇

Asteroids have captivated and concerned humanity for centuries, and their frequent journeys through the cosmos often catch our attention as they pass by Earth. While most asteroids pose no immediate danger, there are a few that warrant our concern due to their immense size and proximity. One such asteroid is the 800-foot behemoth known as 2021 NT14, hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of 30,874 km/h.

Unlike your typical space pebble, 2021 NT14 is larger than most asteroids that come close to our cosmic neighborhood. It measures a whopping 800 feet, equivalent to the size of a stadium. Its rapid journey through space is equally remarkable, racing towards Earth at an astonishing velocity.

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on October 13th, coming within a distance of 4.43 million miles from Earth. While this may seem far in astronomical terms, even a small deviation from its orbit could have catastrophic consequences for our planet. However, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has reassured us that the asteroid will maintain a safe distance as it passes by.

Although there is no immediate need for panic, 2021 NT14 is classified as potentially hazardous due to its immense size. Therefore, it is crucial for us to closely monitor these massive space rocks on a daily basis.

NASA relies on various observatories, such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE mission, and the upcoming NEO Surveyor, to collect a significant amount of asteroid-tracking information. Additionally, planetary radar initiatives, including JPL’s Goldstone Solar System Radar Group, play a crucial role in NASA’s NEO Observations Program.

In conclusion, while the size and speed of asteroid 2021 NT14 may initially raise concerns, NASA’s diligent tracking ensures that we can rest assured it will maintain a safe distance during its close encounter with Earth. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing monitoring and study of these celestial objects.

ソース：
– NASA のジェット推進研究所 (JPL)
– CNEOS Data from NASA

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

研究者らは、さまざまな種類の脳細胞における遺伝子スイッチと精神神経疾患との関係をマッピングする

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

核子共鳴の 3D 構造に関する新たな洞察

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ウィルソン一家がスターパーティーで星を探検

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

研究者らは、さまざまな種類の脳細胞における遺伝子スイッチと精神神経疾患との関係をマッピングする

10月15日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

核子共鳴の 3D 構造に関する新たな洞察

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ウィルソン一家がスターパーティーで星を探検

10月15日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ランダムリズムの理解における画期的な進歩: 振動の比較

10月15日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント