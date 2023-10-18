都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

メルボルンで謎の爆発に住民驚愕

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月18日、2023年
メルボルンで謎の爆発に住民驚愕

Residents in Melbourne’s northern suburbs were left puzzled by a loud explosion-like noise that was heard late at night. A video circulating on social media captured the moment when a flash of light was followed by a loud bang just before 9pm. The incident, which occurred in Doreen, prompted residents to investigate the source of the sound.

Although the cause of the noise remains uncertain, some locals expressed their belief that it was caused by a meteorite. Similar reports emerged from other areas, including Balwyn, Diamond Creek, Doncaster, Fairfield, and Hawthorn. This is not the first time such an event has occurred in the region. In a similar incident in August, a ball of light accompanied by a loud boom was witnessed in Victorian skies, and the space agency later confirmed that it was likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

As the investigation into this recent explosion-like noise continues, many residents are left wondering about the strange occurrence. The footage has garnered significant attention on social media, sparking discussions and theories. The possibility of a meteorite or other celestial object causing the noise has captivated the minds of both locals and online observers.

The fascination with unexplained phenomena is not uncommon. People are often intrigued by mysteries that challenge their understanding of the world. It is incidents like these that remind us of how vast and unpredictable the universe can be.

ソース：
– 日の出
– Social media reports

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

新しい銀河アトラスは、私たちの宇宙の隣人の詳細なビューを提供します

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

サンゴ礁の白化の最も深い証拠がインド洋で発見された

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

地球低軌道衛星による科学研究への悪影響の増大

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい銀河アトラスは、私たちの宇宙の隣人の詳細なビューを提供します

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

サンゴ礁の白化の最も深い証拠がインド洋で発見された

10月19日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

地球低軌道衛星による科学研究への悪影響の増大

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

南アフリカのマルビノキホサン生物地域の盛衰

10月19日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント