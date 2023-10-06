都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

謎の塊は寄生虫のコロニーであることが判明

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
謎の塊は寄生虫のコロニーであることが判明

A mysterious creature spotted by underwater photographer Ryo Minemizu has finally been identified. Initially thought to be a jellyfish, it is actually a colony of 1,020 parasitic worms known as trematodes. Trematodes have complex life cycles and often require multiple hosts to complete their reproductive process. The creature spotted in Okinawa, Japan was made up of two types of cercariae, which are the larval forms of trematodes. The cercariae form an aggregation resembling a jellyfish, with larger “sailors” and smaller “passengers” held together in a tight cluster. This unique jellyfish-like form helps the parasites move and potentially increases their chances of being eaten by their final hosts.

The researchers who studied the creature believe that mimicking the movements of small plankton worms increases their chances of being consumed. This behavior is common among trematodes, and some species have even developed long tails to further mimic their prey. The aggregation of worm larvae into a jellyfish shape also serves the purpose of ensuring a larger number of parasites can be swallowed in one gulp. The researchers suggest that this case of polymorphism, where distinct forms exist within a single species, is rare in parasitic flatworms.

The ultimate fate of the larger “sailor” worms remains a mystery. While the smaller passengers have well-developed penetration glands to invade host tissues, the sailors lack such organs. It is unknown if the sailors sacrifice themselves to transport the passengers or if they engage in a large reproductive event within the digestive system of the host. Further research is required to uncover the full story of this peculiar parasitic worm colony.

The discovery of this mysterious blob serves as a reminder that the sea holds many mysteries, and appearances can be deceiving. Some seemingly innocuous creatures turn out to be complex and fascinating examples of evolutionary adaptations.

ソース：
– Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.08.090

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーカー太陽探査機が人類最速の物体として記録を破る

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント