ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡の初期の結果は、当初考えられていたほど革新的ではなかった

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月12日、2023年
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has generated a lot of excitement with its initial observations, leading to sensationalist headlines claiming that long-established theories such as the Big Bang and general relativity had been disproven. However, new findings from a study using data from the CAnadian NIRISS Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS) show that these revolutionary results were not as unusual as initially implied.

The JWST is the most powerful infrared telescope ever built, capable of capturing detailed images of some of the earliest galaxies that formed after the dark ages of the early Universe. Previous observations from slightly later periods had given us a good understanding of how quickly galaxies evolve based on our understanding of the Big Bang. But the galaxies identified by the JWST were already large, bright, and structurally complex, challenging our assumptions about galactic evolution.

Astronomers use various techniques to identify distant galaxies, including looking for breaks in galactic spectra. Double-break galaxies, which exhibit breaks in both the Lyman and Balmer wavelengths, can help astronomers target galaxies at specific distances. The initial results from the JWST focused on double-break galaxies at redshifts of about z=7 when the Universe was less than a billion years old.

However, this study using CANUCS data revealed a potential bias in the selection of double-break galaxies. The method may favor larger and brighter galaxies, leaving out smaller, dimmer, and cooler galaxies. The team identified 19 double-break galaxies from the CANUCS data, but when compared to a larger population of galaxies, it was evident that the selection method could skew the results towards larger and brighter galaxies.

The researchers emphasize that these initial findings do not discount the potential for the JWST to force a revision of our standard cosmological model. However, they highlight that we are still in the early stages and need more data and detailed observations to understand the true nature of these distant galaxies and where the dust really settles.

ソース：
Desprez, Guillaume, et al. “LCDM not dead yet: massive high-z Balmer break galaxies are less common than previously reported.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2310.03063 (2023).

