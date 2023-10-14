都市生活

驚くべき天体イベント: 空を彩る金環日食

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月14日、2023年
On Saturday, millions of sky-watchers across a significant area of the United States will have the opportunity to witness a mesmerizing annular solar eclipse, presenting a brilliant ring of fire encircling the sun. The eclipse’s direct path will traverse eight states, from Oregon to Texas. However, even without the ring of fire, at least a partial eclipse can be observed in all 41 remaining continental states, including Alaska.

Nasa is set to livestream the event, providing viewers with a glimpse through telescopes positioned along the course of the eclipse. An annular eclipse transpires when the moon passes in between the sun and Earth, but does so at or near its farthest point from our planet. As a result, the moon appears smaller than the sun and does not fully eclipse it, creating an image wherein a dark disk rests on a larger, brighter disk, forming the illusion of a fiery ring.

Nasa has emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety during the event, advising individuals to avoid direct viewing of the eclipse without specialized eclipse glasses, a solar viewer, or solar filters on a telescope. Alternative methods of observing, such as using a pinhole projector, are also recommended by the space agency.

To take advantage of this unique opportunity, scientists are utilizing the eclipse to investigate the impact of a sudden decrease in sunlight on the upper atmosphere. Three Nasa “sounding rockets” will be launched into the eclipse’s shadow zone from the White Sands missile range in New Mexico to document atmospheric changes.

Following a prior appearance above Alaska, the annular eclipse will first become visible in central and southern Oregon at approximately 9:13 am PT. It will then proceed along a southeast trajectory, passing through sections of California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico before crossing into a broad expanse of Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. The eclipse’s duration in the United States is expected to last about one hour. Countries in Central and South America, from Belize to Brazil, as well as the Yucatan peninsula, will also experience the path of annularity.

情報源: NASA

