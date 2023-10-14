都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい研究によると、水星の縮小は続いている

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月14日、2023年
A recent study based on distinctive features observed on Mercury’s surface suggests that the planet is still shrinking, contrary to its scorching exterior. Despite the searing heat on Mercury’s surface, much of the interior remains cold. Unlike other planets, Mercury’s material is not a good conductor of heat, and as a result, the heat from the Sun doesn’t reach its core.

According to high school chemistry, when temperature decreases, volume decreases. This principle applies to planets as well. As the interior temperature of Mercury drops, its volume decreases, causing it to shrink. This phenomenon has been known for years, but there has been ongoing debate surrounding whether the process is ongoing.

A geological feature known as “thrust faults” has added to the uncertainty. These faults push one piece of terrain over another, resulting in lobate scarps on Mercury’s surface. These scarps have helped in estimating that Mercury has shrunk by approximately 7 km. However, they do not provide insight into the duration of this process.

So how can we determine if Mercury is still shrinking? A graduate student named Ben Man turned to another feature called a “graben” – a strip of ground between two parallel fault lines. Grabens are smaller in size compared to lobate scarps but can help in accurate dating through a technique called impact gardening. The blurriness of the features in a graben can indicate the age of the feature, assuming it is caused by dust kicked up from impacts.

After analyzing 48 scarps with graben features, Mr. Man discovered that their average age was approximately 300 million years old. This indicates that Mercury is indeed continuing to shrink on geological timescales.

The study highlights the need for further research on Mercury’s geological dynamics. The recent launch of the BeppiColombo mission in 2018, which will reach orbit around Mercury in 2025, is expected to provide higher quality data than previous missions. This in-depth data can shed more light on the planet’s extreme conditions and ongoing processes.

ソース：

1. David Rothary – Wrinkles on Mercury’s Surface Suggest The Planet Is Still Shrinking

2. Man et al – Widespread small grabens consistent with recent tectonism on Mercury

3. UT – Mercury Shrinking: the First Rock from the Sun Contracted More than Once Thought

4. UT – How Does Mercury Compare to Earth?

Lead Image: NASA / John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Carnegie Institution of Washington

