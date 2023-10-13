都市生活

氷河環境で検出される鉛の量の増加

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月13日、2023年
Researchers from the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences have conducted experiments to explain the high levels of lead (Pb) found in glaciers and glacier meltwater. Lead, a hazardous heavy metal historically used in gasoline additives, has been transported in the atmosphere and deposited in remote areas. Despite the phasing out of leaded gasoline, the current levels of Pb in glaciated environments cannot be explained by atmospheric deposition alone.

The study by Krause et al. focused on incubating sediments derived from glaciers, icebergs, and streams in Antarctica and Greenland. The authors varied the experiment conditions, such as timescales, sediment amounts, and incubation temperature, to measure the release of lead into seawater.

The results revealed that warmer temperatures led to significantly higher amounts of lead being released. Furthermore, the study found that the released lead is eventually re-adsorbed by the sediments, which might explain the elevated levels of Pb in polar environments. This research is particularly significant considering the accelerated rate at which glaciers are receding globally.

Understanding the behavior, transport, and fate of lead in glaciated coastal environments is crucial for assessing the environmental impact and potential risks associated with elevated lead levels. The findings contribute valuable new information to this field of study.

引用：
Krause, J., Zhu, X., Höfer, J., Achterberg, E. P., Engel, A., Meire, L., et al. (2023). Glacier-derived particles as a regional control on marine dissolved Pb concentrations. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, 128, e2023JG007514. doi.org/10.1029/2023JG007514

ソース：
Journal of Geophysical Research：Biogeosciences
Lead (Pb) – a hazardous heavy metal
Glacier – a large mass of ice that forms over many years
Atmospheric deposition – the process by which atmospheric pollutants are deposited onto the Earth’s surface
Seawater – water from the sea or ocean
Sediments – particles that settle at the bottom of a liquid
Antarctica and Greenland – polar regions with extensive glacial coverage.

