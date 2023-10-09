古代の太陽嵐の発見と現代社会への影響

都市生活

10月9日、2023年
Scientists from the UK, France, and the Czech Republic have revealed a remarkable increase in radiocarbon levels dating back 14,300 years through the examination of ancient tree rings found in the French Alps. This surge in radiocarbon is believed to be the result of an enormous solar storm, the most significant ever recorded.

The study focused on analyzing tree trunks preserved in the eroded banks of the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps. These subfossil tree rings were dissected and examined, leading to the discovery of an unprecedented radiocarbon spike precisely 14,300 years ago.

Comparing this anomaly with beryllium measurements from Greenland ice cores, the researchers have postulated that this spike was caused by an immense solar storm, which would have released large amounts of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

This newly detected storm surpasses in magnitude the previously confirmed Miyake Events, extreme solar storms that occurred in the last 15,000 years. The Miyake Events, including this recently discovered one, are on a much larger scale. The most recent confirmed events occurred in 993 AD and 774 AD.

The implications of such colossal solar storms in the present day are cause for concern. These storms could potentially cause significant damage to modern technological society. Telecommunications, satellite systems, and electricity grids could be extensively harmed, resulting in substantial financial losses. Transformers in electricity grids could be permanently damaged, leading to widespread blackouts lasting months. Satellites, crucial for navigation and communication, could also suffer permanent damage, rendering them unusable. Additionally, astronauts would face significant radiation risks.

Understanding the risks posed by these events is crucial for preparedness. Fortifying communication and energy systems and developing methods to shield them from potential harm are essential in protecting society from the potential devastation caused by extreme solar storms.

Source: IANS (no link provided)

By ロバート・アンドリュー

