巨大な氷火山彗星が地球に接近

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月18日、2023年
Astronomers have made an extraordinary discovery – a comet three times the size of Mount Everest, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, that has exploded in space and is now heading towards Earth. This comet belongs to a rare category called cryovolcanic comets, or cold volcano comets, which are composed of ice, dust, and gases. It has a solid nucleus with a diameter estimated to be about 18.6 miles (30 km). As the sun heats its cryomagma, pressure builds up inside the comet, ultimately leading to explosions of nitrogen and carbon monoxide. These explosions cause frozen debris to be flung through fractures in the comet’s shell, leading to its distinctive shape that resembles a pair of horns or a horseshoe.

Despite the comet’s explosive behavior, there is no need to worry about an impact with Earth. Pons-Brooks is expected to continue erupting as it draws nearer to Earth, but it will remain at a safe distance of 232 million km (144 million miles) at its closest approach. This puts it well beyond the range of near Earth objects (NEOs), which typically pass within 120 million miles of our planet.

While the comet won’t pose a danger to Earth, it does offer a rare opportunity for sky gazers. The last time Pons-Brooks was visible to the naked eye was in 1954, and it is expected to be at its brightest in the night skies of May and June 2024, even though it will be closest to our planet in April. On the evening of June 2, 2024, the comet is anticipated to reach its peak brightness. After its closest approach, Pons-Brooks will return to the outer solar system and won’t be visible again until 2095.

Currently located in the constellation of Hercules, Pons-Brooks can be observed at a height of 36 degrees above the horizon when facing east-northeast. Its grandeur in both size and rare visibility makes this cryovolcanic comet an astonishing celestial event to witness.

