都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

人体全体の細胞のサイズと数の関係

Byガブリエル・ボータ

20月2023日、XNUMX年
A recent study published in the journal PNAS has shed light on the relationship between cell size and count across the human body. The researchers compiled data on cell sizes from over 1,500 sources, identifying around 400 unique cell types spread over 60 tissue systems. They used this data to establish a comprehensive view of the parameters for all major human cell types.

The study revealed that cell sizes remain consistent across genders and ages, with variations in cell counts. For example, the male model showed that blood cells weigh about 4.7 kg and are divided into 53 types spanning 30 tissue systems. The male brain contains approximately 88 billion neurons and a similar number of non-neurons.

One interesting finding of the study is the relationship between cell size and count. It was observed that when a cell’s size increases, its count decreases, and vice versa. This suggests an almost inverse connection between cell size and count.

The study also highlighted the distribution of cell biomass across different cell types. Muscle and fat cells predominantly contribute to cell biomass, while cell counts are dominated by platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. The research provides insights into the size spectrum of human cells, with a red blood cell being over a million times smaller than a muscle cell.

Overall, this study adds to our understanding of the cellular composition and function of the human body. It provides a quantitative baseline for future research and contributes to the ongoing efforts to profile every human cell type through initiatives like the Human Cell Atlas.

ソース：
– “The human cell count and size distribution.” PNAS.

