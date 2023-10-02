都市生活

マンガリヤーン 2: インド、火星への XNUMX 回目のミッションを計画

10月2日、2023年
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its second mission to Mars, Mangalyaan-2, nine years after the success of its first mission that placed a rocket in orbit around the red planet. According to documents accessed by HT, Mangalyaan-2 will carry four payloads to study various aspects of Mars.

The payloads on board Mangalyaan-2 include a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). The MODEX will help in understanding the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust particles at high altitudes on Mars.

The RO experiment aims to measure neutral and electron density profiles, while the EIS will characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. The LPEX will measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves to provide a better understanding of the plasma environment on Mars.

The success of India’s first Mars mission on September 24, 2014, made it the fourth space agency in the world to place a spacecraft in Mars orbit and the first to do so on its first attempt. The mission, launched on November 5, 2013, carried five scientific payloads to study the planet’s surface features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the national space agency of India. It is responsible for planning, developing, and executing India’s space missions.

Mangalyaan-2: Mangalyaan-2 is the second mission to Mars by the ISRO. It aims to study various aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and environment.

Payloads: In the context of a space mission, a payload refers to the instruments or equipment carried by a spacecraft for scientific or technological purposes.

Hindustan Times: [Link]

