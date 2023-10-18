都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

大規模な冠状物質の放出が近づくにつれて太陽嵐が地球を脅かす

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月18日、2023年
大規模な冠状物質の放出が近づくにつれて太陽嵐が地球を脅かす

On October 16, a powerful magnetic filament eruption occurred on the Sun, specifically on the active sunspot AR3467. This eruption resulted in the ejection of solar matter and plasma into space, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME is currently heading towards Earth, although NASA models indicate that a direct hit is unlikely. Instead, the CME is expected to sideswipe our planet, potentially sparking a solar storm.

According to SpaceWeather.com, the CME might deliver a glancing blow late on October 19th. This means that only a part of the CME cloud will brush against Earth’s magnetosphere, while the majority will pass by. However, even a glancing blow is enough to cause a lesser intensity solar storm on Earth. NASA has predicted a G1-class geomagnetic storm, which can result in auroras and disrupt radio waves, affecting communication for mariners, aviators, drone pilots, and amateur radio operators.

Solar storms have the potential to cause more significant disruptions. In the worst cases, they can disrupt GPS and mobile networks, hamper internet connectivity, damage satellites, cause power grid failures, and even corrupt ground-based electronics. Therefore, it is crucial to monitor and study the Sun’s activities to better understand and predict these events.

NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) is a satellite launched in 1995 as a collaborative project between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). SOHO’s scientific instruments, including the Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (EIT), Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI), and LASCO (Large Angle and Spectrometric Coronagraph), enable the capture of images of the Sun’s corona, the measurement of the sun’s surface velocity and magnetic fields, and the observation of the faint corona surrounding the sun.

ソース：
– SpaceWeather.com
– NASA SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

タイトル: Cookie について: サイト ナビゲーションの強化と広告のパーソナライズ

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

タイトル: Cookie について: サイト ナビゲーションの強化と広告のパーソナライズ

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

刺激的な新発見：キツネザルに似たこれまで知られていなかったXNUMX種の古代霊長類が発掘される

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント