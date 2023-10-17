都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

月の塵は月面の道路や着陸パッドの建設に使用される可能性がある

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月17日、2023年
月の塵は月面の道路や着陸パッドの建設に使用される可能性がある

Scientists have conducted experiments on Earth to explore the potential use of lunar dust for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon. Lunar dust is primarily made up of fine powdered volcanic rock, and despite the moon’s white appearance, its soil is actually dark gray. The lack of erosion processes on the moon results in sharp-edged particles in the lunar dust, posing a hazard to space exploration.

Additionally, lunar dust carries an electrical charge, making it adhesive and sticky. This stickiness can cause damage to lunar landers, spacesuits, and even potential health issues if inhaled. To mitigate the damage caused by moon dust, the idea of constructing roads on the lunar surface using available resources has been proposed.

In a recent study, scientists experimented with a lunar soil substitute called EAC-1A to investigate if concentrated sunlight could melt lunar dust into solid rock slabs. They simulated concentrated sunlight using laser beams with varying strengths and sizes, successfully producing triangular, hollow-centered tiles. These tiles could be interlocked to create solid surfaces for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon.

Previous research had suggested the use of intense sunlight or laser beams for fusing lunar soil, but this study demonstrated the production of larger blocks and the use of powerful laser beams. To generate a beam as powerful on the moon, a lens measuring approximately 5.7 feet in diameter would be required.

Future experiments will assess the resilience of these tiles to rocket thrust to determine their suitability for landing pads. Researchers may also conduct tests under simulated lunar conditions, including those without an atmosphere and with reduced gravity, to validate the feasibility of this technology before implementing it on the moon.

In conclusion, utilizing lunar dust for constructing roads and landing pads on the moon has the potential to reduce costs and make space exploration more sustainable. The successful creation of solid rock slabs using concentrated sunlight in this study provides a promising solution for lunar construction.

ソース：
– スペースドットコム

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

宇宙における食の未来: 長期ミッションに向けた植物の栽培

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

科学者が類人猿と人類の進化における重要な化石の顔を再構成

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

メルボルンの大音響、隕石の大気圏突入と考えられる

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

宇宙における食の未来: 長期ミッションに向けた植物の栽培

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

科学者が類人猿と人類の進化における重要な化石の顔を再構成

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

メルボルンの大音響、隕石の大気圏突入と考えられる

10月19日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙における生命の探索における地球大気の影響

10月19日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント