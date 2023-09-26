都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

月の裏側から宇宙の暗黒時代の信号を聞く

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

26月2023日、XNUMX年
月の裏側から宇宙の暗黒時代の信号を聞く

Researchers are embarking on an ambitious mission called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) to listen for a radio signal from the “Dark Ages” of the universe. This signal represents a 400-million-year gap in our understanding of the universe’s history, a time before stars and known as the Dark Ages. The radio signal cannot be measured from Earth due to the absorption, refraction, and reflection of the signal by our atmosphere, as well as interference from our own electronics and communications.

LuSEE-Night, a collaboration between NASA and the Department of Energy, aims to test equipment and techniques in the harsh lunar environment. The experiment’s antenna, currently being built by the Berkeley Lab team, will attempt to tune in to these ancient radio waves. The far side of the moon provides a pristine, radio-quiet environment, allowing for the detection of this signal. However, operating on the far side of the moon presents challenges such as extreme temperature swings and the need for communication through a relay satellite.

The Dark Ages signal is hypothesized to be a dip in frequency caused by the hydrogen gas that dominated the universe during this period absorbing energy from the cosmic microwave background. LuSEE-Night will listen for frequencies between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, but more sensitive experiments may be required to detect the faint signal. By studying this time period, researchers hope to understand the evolution of the early universe and its connection to the universe we see today.

The LuSEE-Night experiment will use pairs of antennas, each six meters in length, to collect radio waves. These antennas will be deployed from a cube with one-meter sides once the experiment lands on the moon. To ensure the best chances of detecting the Dark Ages signal, the Berkeley Lab team has conducted simulations, built and tested antenna models, and calibrated the electronics. They have also developed a turntable to periodically rotate the antennas for optimal coverage.

LuSEE-Night represents a significant scientific endeavor, not only to listen for a signal from the Dark Ages but also to demonstrate the feasibility of landing a scientific instrument on the far side of the moon. Success in this mission could open up new possibilities for future experiments and expand our understanding of the universe’s earliest epochs.

ソース：
– National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC)
– ローレンス・バークレー国立研究所 (バークレー研究所)

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

さらなる危機一髪: 小惑星 2023 SW6 が地球に接近

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント