都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

火星最大の地震イベントの原因が明らかに：英国主導の研究からの洞察

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月17日、2023年
火星最大の地震イベントの原因が明らかに：英国主導の研究からの洞察

A recent study led by the University of Oxford has shed light on the likely cause of the largest seismic event ever recorded on Mars. The 4.7-magnitude quake was detected by NASA’s InSight lander on May 4th, 2020, and the resulting vibrations reverberated through the planet for six hours. Initially, scientists believed that the seismic event was caused by a meteorite impact, as similar tremors have occurred in the past due to such impacts. However, an extensive search of Mars’ surface, covering 144 million square kilometers, failed to reveal any signs of a new crater.

Published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the research findings indicate that Mars is more seismically active than previously thought. Lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Fernando suggests that the event was likely caused by the release of stress within Mars’ crust, as the planet lacks active plate tectonics. He explains that these stresses have built up over billions of years due to the cooling and shrinking of different parts of the planet at varying rates. The study’s results contribute to a deeper understanding of these stresses and could help identify safer regions for future human colonization efforts.

The collaboration involved in this research was significant, with space agencies and scientists from around the world contributing their expertise. The European Space Agency, the Chinese National Space Agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation, and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency all offered the use of their satellites, marking a first-time collaboration between all missions in orbit around Mars for a singular project. This endeavor was led by Dr. Fernando at the University of Oxford and is seen as a template for future international collaborations in deep space.

Although the InSight lander went offline in December 2020, this seismic event was one of the last events recorded by the spacecraft after more than four years on Mars. The knowledge gained from these seismic events contributes to our comprehension of Mars’ geology and provides valuable insight for possible future exploration and colonization efforts.

Sources: Geophysical Research Letters, University of Oxford

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

南アフリカで保護されたニシキヘビにビールを強制給餌した容疑で男３人が指名手配される

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

南アフリカで保護されたニシキヘビにビールを強制給餌した容疑で男３人が指名手配される

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

第70次長期滞在乗組員、国際宇宙ステーションで宇宙健康と地球科学の研究を実施

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

Cookie と Web サイトの機能における Cookie の重要性について理解する

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

タイトル: Cookie について: サイト ナビゲーションの強化と広告のパーソナライズ

10月20日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント