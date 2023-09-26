都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しいデバイスでマウスの神経活動の記録がより簡単かつ軽量に

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

26月2023日、XNUMX年
新しいデバイスでマウスの神経活動の記録がより簡単かつ軽量に

A team of researchers has developed a new lightweight device called ONIX that allows for the recording of neural activity in mice while they engage in natural behaviors such as jumping, running, and exploring their environment. The device overcomes the limitations of previous recording systems and enables the mice to move more freely during data collection. The researchers, based at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, describe their work in a preprint article posted on bioRxiv.

Current neural recording systems used in animal models such as mice are bulky and heavy, causing the animals to carry a significant portion of their body weight on their skulls. This slows them down and fatigues them. Additionally, the tether that relays signals from the brain to a computer twists and tangles, causing discomfort to the mice and necessitating periodic replacement or untangling. Battery-powered, wireless systems also add too much weight.

ONIX addresses these challenges through a lower-profile design for the headstage, an extremely lightweight micro-tether, and a device called a commuter that actively untwists the tether during recording. The researchers tested the ONIX system by observing mice in a 3D arena and found that mice equipped with ONIX explored faster and exhibited movements similar to unencumbered mice.

The open-access nature of the ONIX system allows researchers to adapt it to their specific experimental needs or make improvements as technology advances. This development paves the way for more effective studies on the brain’s role in complex behaviors, including those associated with autism.

(Source: Preprint article on bioRxiv)

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

NASA、小惑星ベンヌのサンプルカプセルを開けるプロセスを開始

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

トビケラの幼虫は保護と生存のために複雑な岩の殻を作る

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

TRAPPIST-1 系外惑星系の研究における画期的な進歩

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しいデバイスでマウスの神経活動の記録がより簡単かつ軽量に

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA、小惑星ベンヌのサンプルカプセルを開けるプロセスを開始

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

トビケラの幼虫は保護と生存のために複雑な岩の殻を作る

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

TRAPPIST-1 系外惑星系の研究における画期的な進歩

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント