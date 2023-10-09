都市生活

ロシア宇宙ステーションから液体漏れ、乗組員は無事

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月9日、2023年
Liquid has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew is reported to be safe, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak, which occurred in the Nauka module of the Russian segment, originated from the external backup radiator circuit that was brought to the station in 2012. Roscosmos has assured that there is no danger posed to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Initially intended to be a six-month mission, their stay was extended due to unforeseen circumstances. The crew had traveled to the space station using a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. However, during their mission, a leak occurred within the Soyuz, most likely caused by a small meteor impact. As a result, Moscow launched another rocket without a crew to complete the mission.

Despite tensions between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, the American and Russian astronauts spent a year aboard the ISS, fostering a rare venue for cooperation between the two countries.

The recent coolant leak incident from the Russian portion of the ISS has raised concerns about the maintenance and durability of the aging station. However, Roscosmos has confirmed that the situation is under control, emphasizing that the leak occurred in the external radiator circuit rather than the main systems of the space station. Swift action is being taken to address the issue and ensure the continued safe operation of the ISS.

In conclusion, while a liquid leak has occurred in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, there is no immediate danger to the crew. This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges associated with long-duration space missions and the importance of regular maintenance and monitoring.

