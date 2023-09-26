都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

中秋の名月: 壮大な天上のごちそう

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

26月2023日、XNUMX年
中秋の名月: 壮大な天上のごちそう

For many people, the arrival of autumn is marked by the changing colors of leaves, pumpkin spice cravings, and cozy sweater weather. However, skywatchers have an extra treat in store. The harvest moon, the conclusion of this year’s four-part supermoon series, will grace the night sky on Thursday night.

The harvest moon is known for its pumpkin-like orange and red hue, although this is not a unique trait of this particular month. In fact, all full moons appear orange, and we experience a total of 13 full moons each year.

This year’s harvest moon will occur two days after the moon reaches perigee, which is the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth. According to NASA, the moon will be about 224,657 miles away from us during the harvest moon, compared to its average distance of 238,000 miles.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, which is the official start of the fall season. Traditionally, this moonrise provided extra light for farmers working late in the fields to harvest their crops, hence the name “harvest moon.”

In addition to its significance for farmers, the harvest moon has long been a source of fascination for skywatchers. Its stunning appearance and closeness to Earth make it a memorable celestial event.

So, don’t forget to look up at the night sky on Thursday night and witness the beauty of the harvest moon. It’s a perfect opportunity to appreciate the wonders of the universe and embrace the magical autumn season.

定義：
– Harvest moon: the full moon that falls closest to the autumnal equinox, providing extra light for farmers working late in the fields.
– Perigee: the point in the moon’s orbit when it is closest to Earth.

ソース：
– NASA

画像のクレジット：
– Reuters (file)
-AFP

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

科学者がオーストラリア最大の落とし戸クモの化石を発見

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

初期の宇宙の銀河は私たちの天の川に似ている、新しい研究が示す

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

記憶誘発マグナス効果: マイクロスケールでの予期せぬ変化球の探索

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

科学者がオーストラリア最大の落とし戸クモの化石を発見

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

初期の宇宙の銀河は私たちの天の川に似ている、新しい研究が示す

26月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

記憶誘発マグナス効果: マイクロスケールでの予期せぬ変化球の探索

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

月の裏側から宇宙の暗黒時代の信号を聞く

26月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント