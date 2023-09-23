都市生活

これまでに収集された最大の小惑星サンプルが地球に帰還

Byロバート・アンドリュー

23月2023日、XNUMX年
Chunks of asteroid that could provide valuable insights into the early days of our solar system and the origins of water on Earth are set to land in the Utah desert. This is the culmination of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which aimed to collect a substantial sample of rocks and dust from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft successfully obtained its sample in 2020 and will release a capsule containing the sample on Sunday.

The collected sample will offer scientists a glimpse into the composition of materials present during the formation of our solar system. Researchers believe that asteroids like Bennu have remained relatively unchanged since the early days of our cosmic neighborhood. The recovered rocks will be studied to inform future exploration and shed light on how asteroids may have contributed to the formation of Earth’s rocky parts, as well as the delivery of water to our planet.

The container holding the sample, weighing approximately 250 grams, will descend to Earth at a speed of about 27,000 miles per hour. It will encounter temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule is equipped with a heat shield to protect the sample from burning up. After deployment of parachutes to slow its descent, the capsule is expected to gently touch down in Utah.

Following touchdown, precautions will be taken to ensure the sample remains uncontaminated. Once these procedures are complete, the sample will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be revealed to the public in October. The mission could have implications for future asteroid exploration and the possibility of utilizing asteroids as resources.

Sources: Phys.org, Bloomberg

