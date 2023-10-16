都市生活

レイカーズのレジェンド、リック・フォックス氏の持続可能なコンクリート会社が気候変動との闘いを目指す

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月16日、2023年
Rick Fox, the NBA Lakers legend turned actor, has become the CEO and co-founder of the sustainable building materials startup Partanna. The company has developed an alternative concrete that can trap carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, offering a solution to the significant greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional concrete production. The new material, made with brine from desalination plants and slag, a byproduct of steel production, eliminates the need for carbon-intensive cement. Partanna’s mixture can cure at ambient temperatures, reducing energy consumption during production. The binder ingredients in the material absorb CO2 from the air and trap it within the material, even after the structure is demolished.

The first home built with Partanna’s alternative concrete has been unveiled in the Bahamas, and the company plans to build 999 more. The Bahamas, severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, is partnering with Partanna to construct 1,000 homes using the carbon-negative material. The construction of these homes is expected to significantly reduce pollution from the construction industry. Partanna claims that its material captures as much CO2 as 5,200 mature trees per year, making it an attractive option for carbon reduction efforts.

While the use of trees for carbon counting has faced criticism due to verification issues, Partanna asserts that its CO2 capturing abilities are more quantifiable. The company has partnered with carbon credit certifying organization Verra to verify its carbon credits. However, experts urge the company to share its data to allow for a comprehensive assessment of its environmental footprint and scalability. Other companies and organizations are also working on sustainable alternatives to traditional concrete, indicating an increasing interest in reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry.

ソース：

  • The Verge: https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/26/23280045/rick-fox-sustainable-concrete-startup-partanna-carbon-negative

