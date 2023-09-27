都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

雲の中にマイクロプラスチックが発見され、気候に影響を与える

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
雲の中にマイクロプラスチックが発見され、気候に影響を与える

Researchers in Japan have discovered the presence of microplastics in clouds, indicating that these particles are likely impacting the climate in ways that are not yet fully understood. The study, published in Environmental Chemistry Letters, involved collecting water samples from the peaks of Mount Fuji and Mount Oyama and examining their physical and chemical properties using advanced imaging techniques.

The team identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics, with sizes ranging from 7.1 to 94.6 micrometers. Each liter of cloud water contained between 6.7 to 13.9 pieces of microplastic. Importantly, they found that these microplastics were hydrophilic, meaning they have a preference for water and can play a significant role in cloud formation and climate systems.

Lead author Hiroshi Okochi of Waseda University warned that if the issue of plastic air pollution is not addressed, it may lead to irreversible and serious environmental damage in the future. Okochi added that when microplastics reach the upper atmosphere and are exposed to sunlight, they degrade and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

Microplastics, which are defined as plastic particles under 5 millimeters, come from various sources such as industrial effluent, textiles, synthetic car tires, and personal care products. They have been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, Arctic sea ice, and even the snows on mountains. However, the mechanisms of their transport, particularly through the air, have remained unclear.

This study provides the first evidence of airborne microplastics in cloud water and highlights the urgent need to address plastic pollution. The impacts of microplastics on human health, such as heart and lung issues, as well as environmental harm, are becoming increasingly clear. More research is needed to fully understand the complexity of microplastic pollution and its effects on climate and ecosystems.

ソース：
– Environmental Chemistry Letters
– Waseda University.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン3号モジュールの科学機器が将来の系外惑星研究に十分なデータを送信

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

チャンドラヤーン-3: ヴィクラム・ランダーとプラギャン・ローバーの希望は薄れる

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

JWSTの観測は、太陽系外惑星TRAPPIST-1bの測定を妨害する恒星の汚染を示唆している

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

さらなる危機一髪: 小惑星 2023 SW6 が地球に接近

28月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント