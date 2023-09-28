都市生活

Astronomers Discover New Galaxy, JWST-ER1, with James Webb Space Telescope

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

28月2023日、XNUMX年
Astronomers using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery – a new galaxy called JWST-ER1. This finding is part of the JWST COSMOS-Web survey and was detailed in a recent paper released on September 14th.

JWST-ER1 is a giant elliptical galaxy, which are known for their round shape and their ability to change form over time. They cease to produce new stars early in their life and studying them can provide important insights into the evolution of galaxies.

The Yale University team, led by Pieter van Dokkum, pinpointed JWST-ER1 using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. This discovery is part of a larger project aiming to study one million galaxies.

What makes JWST-ER1 particularly unique is the presence of an Einstein ring. This phenomenon occurs when light is bent into the shape of a ring due to gravitational lensing. The center of JWST-ER1’s Einstein ring spans around 1.54 arcseconds.

JWST-ER1 is located at a redshift of 1.94 and has a estimated mass 650 billion times that of the Sun. It is believed to have been around for approximately 1.9 billion years and forms new stars at a moderate pace.

One intriguing aspect of JWST-ER1 is its compactness. Despite its size and tranquility, it resembles other quiet galaxies at a similar redshift.

The Einstein ring in JWST-ER1, known as JWST-ER1r, is believed to be created by a distant galaxy at a photometric redshift of 2.98. It is almost perfectly circular, showing no signs of new star formation or irregularities.

The research team is now planning future observations of JWST-ER1 to investigate its interaction with nearby galaxies and its role in the development of a galactic cluster.

ソース：
– James Webb Space Telescope discovered a new galaxy, JWST-ER1, with its striking circular form and enigmatic Einstein ring. Credit: NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0
– arXiv preprint server

By マンフォ・ブレシア

