都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドの宇宙船アディティア-L1、太陽に向かって旅を続ける

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月8日、2023年
インドの宇宙船アディティア-L1、太陽に向かって旅を続ける

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is on its maiden mission to study the Sun. According to ISRO, the spacecraft is currently “healthy” and on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

On October 6, the spacecraft successfully performed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) for 16 seconds. This maneuver was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver that was conducted on September 19, 2023. The TCM ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched on September 2, is the first space-based Indian observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. Its primary objectives are to provide remote observations of the solar corona and study the solar wind at L1. These observations will help scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding Earth.

So far, the spacecraft has undergone four successful earth-bound maneuvers and the TL1I maneuver. It has also escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence. In the coming days, the magnetometer on board the spacecraft will be activated again.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will remain approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, directed towards the Sun. It will take approximately 125 days to reach the desired radius, according to ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It is important to note that the spacecraft will not land on the Sun or approach it any closer.

The Aditya-L1 mission is an important milestone for ISRO in its quest to further understand the Sun and its impact on our planet. With its successful trajectory correction and continued progress, the spacecraft is well on its way to fulfilling its objectives.

ソース：
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)
– Manjiri Chitre from Hindustan Times

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

地質学者がポントスという名前のこれまで知られていなかった構造プレートを発見

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

さまざまな要因で沈没するニューヨーク市、衛星画像で明らかに

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

宇宙科学技術の進化：スプートニク1号からチャンドラヤーン3号まで

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

地質学者がポントスという名前のこれまで知られていなかった構造プレートを発見

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

さまざまな要因で沈没するニューヨーク市、衛星画像で明らかに

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

宇宙科学技術の進化：スプートニク1号からチャンドラヤーン3号まで

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

哺乳類の蛍光はこれまで考えられていたよりも一般的である

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント