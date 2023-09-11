ヘリウムの驚くべき限られた供給量

Summary: Helium, a versatile and unique element, is becoming increasingly scarce on Earth. Despite being the second most abundant element in the universe, its rarity on our planet is due to its lightness which causes it to escape into outer space. Helium is primarily obtained as a by-product during natural gas extraction. Its ability to remain extremely cold makes it invaluable for various applications such as cooling MRI machines and powering space rockets. The demand for helium is extensive, coming from industries such as NASA, pharmaceuticals, and the Department of Defense. The Federal Helium Reserve in the USA, responsible for supplying 40% of the world’s helium, faces an uncertain future as it may soon be sold to private industry. Other countries with significant helium sources include Qatar, Tanzania, and Algeria. Estimates vary regarding the remaining helium supply, with predictions ranging from as little as 10 years to as much as 200 years. The potential impact on industries could be significant, compounded by the volatile nature of helium prices.

Helium, an element favored by children for its high-pitched voice effect, possesses many surprising qualities and applications. However, despite its prevalence in the universe, helium is becoming increasingly scarce on Earth. This scarcity is attributed to its ability to escape the Earth’s atmosphere due to its lightness, making it the only nonrenewable resource. The production of helium occurs through the natural decay of radioactive uranium and thorium, a process that takes billions of years.

Currently, most helium is collected from underground natural gas pockets as a by-product of the natural gas extraction process. However, due to its lightness, any escaped helium eventually floats to the edge of our atmosphere and is blown away by solar winds. The Federal Helium Reserve in the USA, which supplies 40% of the world’s helium, is facing an uncertain future as it may soon be sold to private industry.

The unique properties of helium, particularly its ability to remain extremely cold with the lowest boiling point of any element, make it indispensable for various applications. It is used for cooling superconducting magnets in MRI machines and as a fuel source for space rockets. The Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland, for example, requires 120 metric tons of helium per week to operate.

The demand for helium is extensive across industries. NASA and SpaceX rely on helium for liquid fuel rockets, while the pharmaceutical industry and the Department of Defense also heavily depend on it. The limited supply and uncertain future of helium pose significant challenges for these industries.

Estimates regarding the remaining helium supply vary, with predictions ranging from as little as 10 years to as much as 200 years. Some experts emphasize the need for increased efforts in helium recycling to extend its lifespan. The potential consequences for industries are profound, considering the volatile nature of helium prices.

In conclusion, helium’s scarcity on Earth and its essential role in various industries highlight the urgency for responsible usage and recycling efforts. The uncertainty surrounding the Federal Helium Reserve and the limited sources of helium in other countries make it crucial for researchers and policymakers to address the future supply and demand of this invaluable element.

– Helium: A chemical element with atomic number 2, known for its lightness, low boiling point, and various applications in industries such as space exploration and medical imaging.

– MRI: Magnetic Resonance Imaging, a medical imaging technique that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures.

– Federal Helium Reserve: Established in the USA in the 1920s to supply helium for blimps, it is responsible for a significant portion of the world’s helium supply.

