珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食がアメリカ全土の視聴者を喜ばせる

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月15日、2023年
珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食がアメリカ全土の視聴者を喜ばせる

Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare celestial event known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, creating a bright and blazing border.

While viewing the eclipse depended on clear skies, some parts of the western United States had a spectacular show as the moon positioned itself and formed the iconic ring. In Albuquerque, cheers were heard from spectators who had an unobstructed view of the eclipse. This event coincided with the city’s international balloon fiesta, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, a ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright border around the moon. Towns and national parks along the eclipse’s path prepared for an influx of visitors, with many eclipse enthusiasts venturing to Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. There, tiny lights could be seen along a well-known trail as spectators staked out their preferred spots in the early morning hours.

The entire eclipse, from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it returns to normal, lasts around two and a half to three hours in any given location. While some areas, like Eugene, Oregon, experienced intermittent visibility due to cloud cover, viewers on the East Coast prepared to see a quarter eclipse in cities like New York.

The next ring of fire eclipse will occur in October of next year at the southernmost tip of South America. It is a reminder of the vast and wondrous phenomena that occur in our skies, captivating audiences and sparking awe and curiosity.

[Source: The Monitor, Austin American-Statesman, AP]

