都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

従来の肥料製造を電気合成に置き換え、低炭素強度の尿素を製造

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
従来の肥料製造を電気合成に置き換え、低炭素強度の尿素を製造

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have collaborated to explore a promising method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. This process not only reduces the carbon intensity associated with urea production but also helps denitrify wastewater. The team utilized a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper to convert waste nitrogen and carbon dioxide into urea.

The use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture is crucial but contributes to significant carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. The fertilizer production industry is responsible for 3% of energy consumption annually, making it a target for reducing emissions and finding more sustainable alternatives.

Urea is a widely used and valuable fertilizer in the industry, representing a $100 billion market. While researchers have explored alternative routes for producing ammonia, a primary precursor to many fertilizers, few have focused on urea. This research project aimed to investigate whether waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity could be used to generate urea.

The team discovered that a hybrid catalyst composed of zinc and copper worked effectively in a relay mode to facilitate the conversion of carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen into urea. The researchers found historical references dating back to the 1970s that hinted at the potential of pure metals like zinc and copper in these processes. By optimizing the ratio of zinc to copper, the team achieved the desired conversion efficiency.

In addition to reducing the carbon footprint associated with fertilizer production, the research team conducted a thorough life-cycle analysis to assess the energy and cost savings. They found that transitioning to renewable energy sources further decreased energy emissions, making the technology more viable for water treatment facilities. The conversion efficiency would need to reach 70% for the process to be widely practical.

While there is still progress to be made before commercialization, such as accounting for water treatment impurities and increasing the process’s operating time, the electrified synthesis of urea using a hybrid catalyst holds tremendous potential in providing low-carbon-intensity fertilizer production and wastewater denitrification.

Sources: Nature Catalysis

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント