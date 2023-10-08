人類が23,000万XNUMX年前にアメリカに到着したことを示唆する足跡：研究

A new study challenges the established belief that humans reached the North American interior around 14,000 years ago. Instead, the study supports the idea that people were in America as early as 23,000 years ago, during the last Ice Age. The discovery of fossil footprints in New Mexico adds 7,000 years to the record of human presence in the Americas, rewriting American prehistory.

The previous belief was that humans entered North America through an ice-free corridor that formed between two large ice sheets. However, the new study suggests that either the ice posed few barriers to their passage or humans had been in America for a much longer period, potentially arriving during an earlier period of melting.

One method used in the study to date the footprints was radiocarbon dating of common ditch grass seeds found in sediment layers. However, some researchers criticized the radiocarbon dating results, suggesting that the dates were skewed due to the “hard water” effect. To address this criticism, the research team used the technique of flow cytometry to count and isolate fossil pollen for radiocarbon dating.

Flow cytometry, typically used in medical science, allowed the researchers to count and concentrate pollen grains. By having a large quantity of pollen, the team was able to choose plants, like pine trees, that would not be affected by old water. After extensive laboratory work, the radiocarbon dating results based on pine pollen validated the original chronology of the footprints and confirmed the absence of old water effects at the site.

The study also utilized optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dating as an independent check. OSL relies on the accumulation of energy within grains of quartz, with more energy indicating older grains. By sampling buried quartz grains using metal tubes, the researchers were able to determine the last time the quartz grains saw sunlight.

This study challenges the established timeline of human settlement in the Americas, pushing it back by several thousand years. The use of innovative techniques like flow cytometry and OSL dating provided additional evidence to support the early dates of human presence in America during the last Ice Age.

