科学者らが古代の年輪で既知最大の太陽嵐を発見

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月9日、2023年
Researchers have found evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred 14,300 years ago, based on analysis of annual growth rings in Scots pine trees in the Southern French Alps. The solar storm, which released a large burst of energetic particles into space, is the largest-known solar storm to date. The researchers believe that if such a storm occurred today, it could have catastrophic effects on modern technology, potentially frying satellites and causing widespread power outages.

The evidence for the solar storm was found in the form of a huge spike in radiocarbon levels in the tree rings. Energetic solar particles flooded Earth’s upper atmosphere, causing a sudden spike in radiocarbon production that was absorbed by the growing trees. The effects of the solar storm would have been dramatic, with a bright solar flare being the first visible sign, followed by a massive aurora in the sky extending further towards the equator than current auroras.

According to Professor Tim Heaton of the University of Leeds, the impact of a similar solar storm today could be catastrophic for society, causing massive damage to electricity grids, disabling satellites, and posing radiation risks to astronauts and aviation. The researchers were also unable to determine the frequency and predictability of such extreme solar storms, raising questions about the resilience of our technology to their impacts.

This discovery adds to the growing understanding of the potential dangers posed by solar storms, with nine extreme solar storms now identified using tree-ring radiocarbon evidence. The most recent directly observed solar storm occurred in 1859, known as the Carrington Event, which disrupted telegraphs and created a nighttime aurora so bright that birds sang as if it were dawn. The solar storm 14,300 years ago would have been even more severe, estimated to be about ten times stronger than the Carrington Event.

The findings of this study were published in the Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences journal. The researchers also corroborated their findings by detecting a corresponding spike in another chemical isotope in Greenland ice-cores dating to the same year.

情報源: ロイター

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

