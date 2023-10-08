都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

科学者が宇宙で神秘的な発光高速青色光過渡現象 (LFBOT) を発見

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月8日、2023年
科学者が宇宙で神秘的な発光高速青色光過渡現象 (LFBOT) を発見

Scientists have made a stunning discovery with the Hubble Space Telescope – a Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT). This fleeting explosion in visible wavelengths occurred in a region of space that is not associated with any known galaxy, making it all the more puzzling. LFBOTs are unexpected flashes in the universe, and their nature and origin remain a mystery.

The first LFBOT was detected in 2018, and since then, roughly one similar explosion has been detected each year. These explosions are among the most mysterious events in the universe, with only a handful of detections so far. The recent LFBOT, designated as AT2023fhn and nicknamed “The Finch,” exhibited typical characteristics of these events – a rapid increase in intensity followed by a quick fade within a few days.

The discovery of The Finch was made by the Zwicky Transient Facility, an observatory dedicated to spotting objects that change position or luminosity. However, it was only the Hubble Space Telescope that was able to precisely locate the explosion. The interesting aspect of The Finch is that it occurred between two galaxies, at distances of 50,000 and 15,000 light-years. This contradicts the previous belief that LFBOTs can only occur within host galaxies.

Scientists initially thought that LFBOTs were caused by a rare type of supernova, where a massive star violently sheds its outer atmosphere at the end of its life. All previous LFBOTs have been observed in the spiral arms of galaxies, which are known as stellar nurseries. These regions are hotbeds for ongoing star formation. However, The Finch challenges this theory by occurring far away from any host galaxy.

An alternative explanation for LFBOTs is the presence of intermediate mass black holes. These black holes, suspected to exist but not yet detected, fall between the mass gap of stellar mass black holes and supermassive black holes. They are believed to reside in the cores of globular clusters, and Hubble might be able to determine if there is a globular cluster in the outer fringes of one of the neighboring galaxies where The Finch occurred.

This discovery raises more questions about the nature and origins of LFBOTs. Further investigation and observations with powerful telescopes like Hubble may provide more insights into these mysterious explosions in the universe.

ソース：
– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, NSF’s NOIRLab, M Garlick, M Zamani
– Image Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, A Chrimes, Radboud University

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

放射性炭素のスパイクが古代の太陽嵐を明らかにする

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASA のサイケミッション: 金属が豊富な小惑星の探査

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

古代の証拠は、太陽嵐がキャリントン現象の10倍強力であることを示唆しています

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

放射性炭素のスパイクが古代の太陽嵐を明らかにする

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA のサイケミッション: 金属が豊富な小惑星の探査

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

古代の証拠は、太陽嵐がキャリントン現象の10倍強力であることを示唆しています

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ミニドローン テスト ジンバル: 安全なテストと校正を確保

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント