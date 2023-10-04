都市生活

新しい銀河画像で珍しい発見が明らかに

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月4日、2023年
The Hubble Space Telescope has provided a captivating image of NGC 612, an active lenticular galaxy located approximately 400 million light-years from Earth. Discovered by British astronomer John Herschel in 1837, this galaxy is easily visible from the southern hemisphere.

NGC 612 is not only an active galaxy but also falls under the category of a Seyfert galaxy, the most common type of active galaxy. Specifically, it is classified as a Type II Seyfert, indicating that the matter around its center moves calmly around the nucleus. An intriguing characteristic of NGC 612 is its rather young stars, estimated to be between 40 and 100 million years old.

What sets NGC 612 apart is its status as a rare non-elliptical radio galaxy, meaning it exhibits significant radio emissions. Its association with the radio source PKS 0131-36 is an uncommon feature, as only five such radio-emitting lenticular galaxies have been identified thus far in the universe.

Scientists have proposed several theories to explain the unusual radio emissions observed in NGC 612. One possibility suggests that these emissions resulted from a past interaction with a companion spiral galaxy. Another hypothesis examines the galaxy’s bright and dominant bulge, resembling the bulges found in elliptical radio galaxies.

The Hubble Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA and ESA, has played a crucial role in observing and advancing our understanding of the universe. Its launch in 1990 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery equipped it with visible and infrared capabilities, allowing for unparalleled clarity and precision in studying celestial objects.

