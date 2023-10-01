都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

地球の大陸が合体して XNUMX つの超大陸になったら何が起こるでしょうか?

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月1日、2023年
地球の大陸が合体して XNUMX つの超大陸になったら何が起こるでしょうか?

Scientists predict that in 250 million years, Earth’s continents will merge together to form a supercontinent called “Pangea Ultima.” However, this new research suggests that conditions on Pangea Ultima will be inhospitable for most mammals to survive due to increased volcanic activity and higher levels of radiation from an older sun.

The formation of Pangea Ultima will result in significantly hotter land surface temperatures, transforming much of the continent into a vast, hot desert. During the hottest months, temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius, with some areas experiencing temperatures surpassing 50 degrees Celsius.

This increase in temperature is primarily due to the projected location of Pangea Ultima, which will be centered on the equator. Additionally, factors such as differences in land elevation, the absence of ice sheets, and changes in vegetation patterns will contribute to this warming.

It is estimated that when Pangea Ultima forms, the Sun will be 2.5% brighter than its present state, further elevating the average land temperature on Earth. This will leave only a quarter of the planet’s surface habitable.

One uncertainty lies in atmospheric CO2 levels at the time of Pangea Ultima’s formation. It is predicted that CO2 concentrations could reach approximately 613 parts per million (ppm), compared to the typical background level of around 420 ppm today. These elevated CO2 levels would result in even higher land surface temperatures, further reducing Earth’s habitability.

Mammals’ ability to regulate their body temperature has been crucial to their survival. However, when the surrounding air becomes hotter than their skin’s temperature, mammals struggle to shed heat, potentially leading to heatstroke.

While mammals have endured warm periods in the past, the formation of Pangea Ultima poses unique challenges. Unlike previous warm periods, Pangea Ultima is expected to last for tens of millions of years, making it difficult for mammals to escape extreme heat by moving towards cooler regions.

The formation of supercontinents plays a significant role in shaping the evolution of life on Earth. If mammals do perish, the future dominant life forms remain uncertain. But for now, mammals have had a good run.

ソース：
会話

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

今週の夜空: 2 年 8 月 2023 ～ XNUMX 日

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

暗黒時代の探索: 初期宇宙を研究するための月電波天文台

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

若さの泉の探索: 老化の解毒剤を探る

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

地球の大陸が合体して XNUMX つの超大陸になったら何が起こるでしょうか?

10月1日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

今週の夜空: 2 年 8 月 2023 ～ XNUMX 日

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

暗黒時代の探索: 初期宇宙を研究するための月電波天文台

10月1日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

若さの泉の探索: 老化の解毒剤を探る

10月1日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント