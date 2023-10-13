都市生活

地球の貴金属の旅: 貴金属がどのようにして地表近くに留まったのか

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
A new study conducted by geophysicists offers insight into how Earth’s precious metals, such as gold and platinum, remained near the planet’s surface. These metals, known as highly siderophile elements (HSEs), are strongly attracted to iron and were included in Earth’s structure during its formation. The question of how these valuable metals stayed near the surface has puzzled scientists for decades.

According to the study, after the bulk of Earth formed, it experienced several collisions with protoplanets. One notable collision with an object called Theia resulted in the formation of Earth’s Moon. While most of Theia and other protoplanets were absorbed by Earth, the HSEs they contained became trapped within Earth’s mantle instead of sinking into the core.

Computer models developed by the researchers reveal that after each giant impact, a vast ocean of magma formed within Earth’s lithosphere. The precious metals gradually sank through this ocean until they reached a partially molten transition layer. This layer slowed their descent, allowing the lower mantle to cool and solidify, preventing the HSEs from reaching the core.

The trapped HSEs in the mantle are affected by convection from thermal currents emanating from Earth’s hot core, which continues to this day. These currents move the precious metals around the Earth and bring them to the surface over time.

The study also notes that echoes of these early impacts can still be observed in the deep mantle beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean. These regions, known as “large low-shear-velocity provinces” (LLSVPs), make up a significant portion of Earth’s volume and provide evidence of the impact events that occurred billions of years ago.

The researchers believe that their findings provide a robust explanation for how Earth’s precious metals stayed near the surface. This study demonstrates the importance of re-examining conventional wisdom to make unexpected discoveries.

Sources: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

