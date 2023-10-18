都市生活

NASA のヨーロッパ クリッパー: 生命の痕跡を求めて木星の月を探索

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月18日、2023年
NASA is preparing to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft in 2030 on a mission to explore Jupiter’s moon, Europa. This icy moon has long been a focus of scientific interest due to its potential for harboring life. Beneath its frozen surface lies a vast ocean that contains more liquid than all of Earth’s oceans combined. Europa also possesses the necessary elements for life, including carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen.

One of the main goals of the Europa Clipper mission is to investigate the moon’s habitability. The spacecraft will perform multiple flybys to study Europa’s geology and assess its potential for supporting living organisms. However, there is a significant obstacle to overcome – Jupiter’s intense radiation belts, which pose a threat to the spacecraft and its instruments.

To mitigate the risks of radiation exposure, NASA engineers have designed a complex flight path for the Europa Clipper. The spacecraft will follow elliptical orbits that keep it at a safe distance from Jupiter’s radiation belts as much as possible. It will only spend a short period in the most intense radiation zone during each flyby to gather essential data before retreating to recover.

The Europa Clipper is equipped with nine dedicated instruments that will provide valuable insights into the moon’s composition and environment. These instruments will measure the depth and salinity of Europa’s ocean, study its chemical makeup, and search for plumes of water vapor escaping through the icy shell.

To protect the sensitive instruments from Jupiter’s harsh radiation environment, they will be encased in custom-made aluminum armor. This armor is designed to absorb high-energy particles and divert them away from the spacecraft’s interior, ensuring the safety of the instruments and the integrity of the collected data.

The data collected by the Europa Clipper will help scientists determine whether Europa is a prime candidate for hosting life. By studying this icy moon, scientists hope to expand our understanding of the habitable zone and the potential for life in the cosmos.

