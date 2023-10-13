都市生活

NASA、サイケミッションを開始：謎の金属小惑星を探索

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月13日、2023年
NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission with the launch of its Psyche spacecraft. This spacecraft will be the first to explore the unique and enigmatic asteroid known as Psyche, which has a core made of nickel and iron. Unlike most asteroids, which are composed of rock or ice, Psyche is predominantly made up of metal, similar to the core of Earth and other terrestrial planets.

Located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, Psyche presents a rare opportunity for scientific investigation. By studying this metallic world, scientists hope to gain insight into the origins and evolution of planets, asteroids, and Earth itself. It will help us understand the major collisions that occurred during the early days of the solar system, which contributed to the formation of asteroids and the Earth.

The Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Friday and will take approximately five years and 10 months to reach its destination. Once it arrives, it will enter into orbit around Psyche and remain there for 21 to 26 months. During this time, it will analyze the asteroid through its instruments and payloads.

The mission aims to determine if Psyche is an independent asteroid or the leftover core of an early planet. This knowledge will provide details about the process of differentiation that occurred within the asteroid. Understanding how asteroids like Psyche formed will shed light on the formation of Earth and other planets. It may also help illuminate the role of asteroids in delivering water and organic molecules to our planet in the past.

The Psyche spacecraft carries a total of 30 kg of equipment, including four instruments. The multispectral imager will provide high-resolution images, enabling the identification of surface features and mineral mapping. The gamma ray and neutron spectrometer will determine the asteroid’s elemental composition. The magnetometer will measure the asteroid’s magnetic field, providing clues about its formation. Lastly, the gravity science instrument will study the interior of the asteroid by measuring gravitational anomalies.

Through the Psyche mission, NASA hopes to unlock the secrets of this metallic asteroid and expand our understanding of the early solar system and the formation of planets. This mission represents a significant step forward in our exploration of celestial bodies and our quest to comprehend the mysteries of the universe.

ソース：
– NASA’s Psyche Mission: https://www.nasa.gov/content/psyche-overview
– ThePrint: https://theprint.in/science/nasa-to-launch-metallic-asteroid-centric-psyche-mission-this-week-all-you-need-to-know/622281/

