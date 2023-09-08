都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

宇宙には100セクスティリオン個の惑星が存在する可能性があると天文学者は言う

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
宇宙には100セクスティリオン個の惑星が存在する可能性があると天文学者は言う

Astronomers have discovered a total of 5,510 planets in our own galaxy, the Milky Way, including the eight planets in our solar system. However, this number is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are likely many more planets out there waiting to be discovered. According to estimates, there is roughly one planet for every star in the galaxy, and since our galaxy has about 100 billion stars, it is safe to assume that there are around that many planets as well.

Counting planets is a challenging task for astronomers, comparable to trying to determine the population of a city without using the internet. While we know of about 5,000 planets at the moment, there are likely countless others that remain elusive. Astronomers use various techniques to search for exoplanets, such as the transit method and radial velocity method. These methods involve observing the star and looking for subtle changes in its behavior that indicate the presence of a planet.

All of the planets discovered so far are located within the Milky Way, as they are easier to observe. Detecting planets outside of our galaxy, known as extroplanets, is much more challenging due to their distance from us. However, there have been a few potential extroplanets detected using a technique called microlensing.

Looking beyond our own galaxy, astronomers estimate that there could be as many as 100 sextillion planets in the universe. That’s a staggering number, with 23 zeroes after the 1. With such an enormous amount of planets, it is often argued that there must be at least one other planet with life somewhere in the universe. However, the rarity of life and the conditions needed for it to arise are still unknown.

Scientists believe that the next generation of large exoplanet-focused space telescopes, like the Habitable Worlds Observatory, will play a crucial role in the search for life elsewhere in the galaxy. For now, we can only marvel at the vastness of the universe and the countless planets that might exist beyond our own.

ソース：

– ライブサイエンス

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

一人暮らしの愛する人の安全を確保するための 8 つのヒント

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

アイオロス衛星の支援再突入の成功: 衛星の廃止措置がより安全に

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ヒアデス星団にはブラックホールが隠れているのか？

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント