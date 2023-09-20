人間の体には何兆もの細胞が含まれていることが研究で判明

A new study has estimated that the human body contains a staggering number of cells. Researchers analyzed more than 1,500 papers to determine that the average adult male has around 36 trillion cells, while adult females have 28 trillion and 10-year-old children have about 17 trillion. The study, published in the journal PNAS, considered the size and number of 400 types of cells across 60 tissues in the body. The analysis revealed a consistent inverse relationship between cell size and count. In other words, larger cells have a lower overall number relative to smaller cells. This pattern spans a wide range of cell sizes, from tiny red blood cells to large muscle cells.

The study authors acknowledged that there are limitations to their findings. The figures provided are based on “average” adults and children, and do not account for the significant variation in size and weight among individuals. The researchers also noted that there is uncertainty in their estimates due to the reliance on indirect measurements rather than direct measurements of cell mass. However, the study has highlighted discrepancies in previous cell count estimates, which could have implications for our understanding of lymphocyte-related health and diseases such as HIV and leukemia. The study found that there are approximately 2 trillion lymphocytes in the human body, four times higher than previous estimates.

Further research is needed to gain a more comprehensive understanding of cell counts in the human body, particularly in regards to women and children. However, this study provides valuable insight into the vast number of cells that make up the human body and the relationship between cell size and count.

