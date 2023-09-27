都市生活

小惑星 2023 SF6: 地球との接近遭遇

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

27月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA has issued a warning about an asteroid named Asteroid 2023 SF6, which is expected to have its closest approach to Earth today. While most asteroids are located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, some of these space rocks can come dangerously close to our planet.

Asteroid 2023 SF6, with an estimated width of about 62 feet, will pass Earth at a distance of just 1.4 million kilometers. Although it is not a planet killer, it is larger than the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage in 2013. The asteroid is moving towards Earth at a staggering speed of 62,548 kilometers per hour.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, this asteroid has a semi-major axis larger than Earth’s. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid that was discovered in the 1930s. Interestingly, this close approach to Earth will be the first-ever in history for Asteroid 2023 SF6. According to NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup, there are no future close approaches predicted for this asteroid.

Asteroid 2023 SF6 serves as a reminder of the potential threats that asteroids can pose to our planet. While there is no immediate danger from this particular asteroid, NASA continues to monitor asteroids, comets, and other Near-Earth Objects for potential close approaches that could jeopardize Earth’s safety.

This event highlights the importance of studying and understanding asteroids. These ancient space rocks not only present a potential threat but also hold the secrets of the universe. By studying asteroids, scientists can gain valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the history of space.

