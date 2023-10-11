都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAのOSIRIS-RExが小惑星ベンヌから水を含むサンプルを帰還

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月11日、2023年
NASAのOSIRIS-RExが小惑星ベンヌから水を含むサンプルを帰還

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully brought back samples from the asteroid Bennu, and preliminary findings reveal the presence of not only carbon but also water. This is a significant discovery, as carbon and water are essential building blocks for life on Earth and potentially beyond.

The sample collection from Bennu consists of various-sized rocks, dust particles, and intermediate-sized particles. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the carbon-rich asteroid sample is the largest ever delivered to Earth, with the potential to help scientists investigate the origins of life on our planet.

Since the samples arrived on Earth on September 25, scientists have begun studying them, and the initial findings are just the beginning. NASA plans to continue analyzing the particles and will establish a registry for other scientists to borrow portions of the samples for further research. Some samples will also be exhibited in museums.

The study of these asteroid samples holds immense scientific value. Over the next few decades, scientists will unravel the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the origins of life, and potential measures to prevent asteroid collisions with Earth.

Excitingly, additional unexpected “bonus asteroid material” was found on the collector head, canister lid, and base. NASA’s Johnson Space Center is prepared with specialized tools to study this exciting extra material.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for this incredible mission, grabbed the sample from Bennu in 2020. After spending 18 months observing and analyzing the asteroid, the spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth. However, OSIRIS-REx’s journey is not over yet. It will now embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX, where it will head to another asteroid named Apophis.

(出典: NASA)

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント