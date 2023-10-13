都市生活

金環日食に備えましょう: 壮大な天体イベント

ガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
金環日食に備えましょう: 壮大な天体イベント

Viewers across the contiguous U.S. and parts of Alaska are eagerly anticipating the annular solar eclipse set to grace the daytime sky on Saturday. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is near or at its furthest point in orbit around the Earth. During this event, the moon, appearing smaller due to its distance, passes directly in front of the sun, creating a captivating “ring of fire” effect.

Most areas in the U.S. will witness a partial eclipse, where only a portion of the sun is covered, resembling a bite taken out of it. However, viewers in select regions will have the privilege to experience the annular solar eclipse. These lucky locations include parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.

The eclipse is expected to begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Residents of cities like Eugene, Oregon; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and San Antonio, Texas, will be within the path of annularity. Additionally, the eclipse will be visible in certain parts of Central and South America.

While observing an eclipse, it is vital to prioritize eye safety. Looking directly at the sun, even during a partial or annular eclipse, can cause severe damage to the eyes. Specialized “eclipse glasses” with solar filters are essential for safe viewing. Regular sunglasses do not offer the necessary protection. Another option is to use a pinhole projector to view the eclipse indirectly.

It is crucial to note that looking at the sun or the eclipse through an unfiltered camera, binoculars, or telescope is unsafe. However, you can capture the event with your camera by using a solar filter to prevent damage.

Apart from eye protection, it is also important to take care of your skin. If you plan on spending hours directly in the sunlight during the eclipse, NASA suggests wearing protective clothing, a hat, and sunscreen.

If you happen to miss this celestial spectacle, fear not! Another significant eclipse awaits in just six months. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur, with the moon completely obscuring the sun. The path of totality will stretch from Maine to Texas, providing an incredible viewing experience.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this event, as the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. is not expected until August 23, 2044. The wonders of the universe continue to amaze and inspire us, offering awe-inspiring experiences for everyone to enjoy.

– NPR: https://www.npr.org

ガブリエル・ボータ

