都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

空を照らすまばゆい中秋の名月

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月1日、2023年
空を照らすまばゆい中秋の名月

The Harvest Moon of September graced the skies on Friday morning, captivating skywatchers with its breathtaking brilliance. As the last supermoon of the year, it reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET on September 29. However, its luminosity continued to illuminate the night sky well into Saturday morning, as confirmed by NASA.

The Harvest Moon holds significant value for farmers, especially in the days before electricity. Its arrival provided them with extra time to gather their crops before the threat of the first frost. The full moon’s radiant glow served as a beacon of hope and assistance, allowing farmers to seize the opportunity and ensure the successful harvest of their crops.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth fluctuates due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee, it is referred to as a supermoon.

While the exact definition may vary among astronomers, many consider a supermoon to be a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee. This proximity between the moon and Earth enhances the moon’s visual impact, captivating observers with its magnificence.

The Harvest Moon of September 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty that the celestial world can offer. Its radiant presence not only captivates skywatchers but also demonstrates the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness between our lives and the cosmos.

ソース：
– NASA

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

図書館が宇宙をテーマにした活動で NASA の 65 周年を祝う

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ハリモグラが繁殖期に鳴くことができることを研究者が発見

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

溶岩世界に関する新たな発見

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

図書館が宇宙をテーマにした活動で NASA の 65 周年を祝う

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ハリモグラが繁殖期に鳴くことができることを研究者が発見

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

溶岩世界に関する新たな発見

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

火星探査機パーサヴィアランスが赤い惑星のダストデビルの画像を撮影

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント