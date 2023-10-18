都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

研究によると、グリーンランドでは地表の氷の融解が増加し、南極では融解が減少していることが示されている

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月18日、2023年
研究によると、グリーンランドでは地表の氷の融解が増加し、南極では融解が減少していることが示されている

A recent study conducted by researchers at Utrecht University and the University of California, Irvine (UCI) has revealed that surface ice melt in Greenland has been accelerating in recent decades, while in Antarctica, it has been slowing down. The scientists focused on the role of katabatic and Foehn winds in the melting process of Greenland’s ice sheet. These winds, which bring warm and dry air to the tops of glaciers, have contributed to a more than 10% increase in melting in Greenland over the past ten years. However, their impact on Antarctica’s ice sheet has decreased by 32%.

The study utilized regional climate model simulations to assess the effects of these winds on ice sheets in both Greenland and Antarctica. The results showed that the downslope winds are responsible for a significant amount of surface ice melt in both regions. This surface melt leads to runoff and ice shelf hydrofracture, resulting in increased freshwater flow to the oceans and ultimately contributing to sea-level rise.

Charlie Zender, co-author of the study and UCI professor of Earth system science, emphasized that while the winds’ impact is significant, the influences of global warming differ in the Southern and Northern Hemispheres. In Greenland, the warming temperatures combined with the effects of the winds have led to a 34% increase in total surface ice melt. Zender attributed this to the influence of global warming on the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), which has caused below-normal high latitude pressure and brought warm air to Greenland and the Arctic.

On the other hand, since 2000, Antarctica has experienced a decrease in total surface melt of about 15%. This reduction is primarily due to a decrease in wind-generated downslope melt caused by the collapse of two ice shelves in the Antarctic Peninsula. Additionally, the recovery of the ozone hole in the Antarctic stratosphere has provided temporary insulation, protecting the surface from additional melt.

It is crucial to monitor and model the melt in both Greenland and Antarctica as their ice sheets deteriorate, as they currently hold over 200 feet of water out of the ocean. The melting of these ice sheets has already contributed to a 0.75-inch rise in global sea level since 1992. While Greenland has been the primary driver of sea-level rise in recent decades, Antarctica is catching up and will eventually dominate future sea-level rise.

ソース：
– Study: “Wind-Associated Melt Trends and Contrasts Between the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets” published in Geophysical Research Letters
– EcoWatch – About Us: Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

新しい普遍的な自然法則: 進化はすべての複雑なシステムに適用される

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

ヒューバート・リーブス: 天体物理学者、科学コミュニケーター

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

火星の混沌とし​​た地形の帯水層排水が古代の泥湖の証拠を明らかにする

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

新しい普遍的な自然法則: 進化はすべての複雑なシステムに適用される

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ヒューバート・リーブス: 天体物理学者、科学コミュニケーター

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

火星の混沌とし​​た地形の帯水層排水が古代の泥湖の証拠を明らかにする

10月20日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

これまでに検出された最も強力で遠距離の高速無線バースト

10月20日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント