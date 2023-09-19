アフリカの哺乳類の進化は草原の拡大によらない、研究が示唆

New research challenges the long-held belief that mammal evolution in Africa, including that of modern human ancestors, was primarily driven by the expansion of grasslands. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Utah suggests that changes in vegetation may have influenced the spatial range of mammal groups, leading to extinctions and the origin of new species. The study focused on modeling the responses of 58 modern herbivorous species to changes in woody cover across parks and nature reserves in Africa. The results revealed a preference for environments with approximately half woody cover, while very few species preferred open grasslands or closed forests.

The research team also took into account the dietary preferences of the mammal species, including grazers, browsers, frugivores, and mixed feeders. Species that preferred open habitats showed a decline in probability as woody cover increased, while species that preferred closed woodlands showed a decline in probability with a shift towards open grasslands. The study found that some species, such as impala, buffalo, and wildebeest, exhibited no sensitivity to changing vegetation cover.

The researchers concluded that the most likely ecosystem to have proliferated in the late Cenozoic was a savannah environment, dominated by grasslands interspersed with shrubs and trees. These environments were highly influenced by annual precipitation, which could either reduce growth productivity in more arid conditions or dilute plant nutrients in areas with excessive rainfall.

The study also emphasized the limitations of using fossil remains to reconstruct past landscape changes. Previous studies have suggested that certain fossils indicate dense woodland, but this research demonstrates that these fossils may not accurately represent woodland cover over a larger area. The researchers caution against relying solely on fossils as “indicator species” during paleoecological reconstructions.

In summary, the study suggests that the expansion of grasslands through the late Cenozoic may not have been the primary driver of mammal speciation and extinction in Africa. Instead, changes in vegetation cover, influenced by factors like precipitation, played a significant role in shaping mammal evolution on the continent.

ソース：

– Kathryn G. Sokolowski et al, Do grazers equal grasslands? Strengthening paleoenvironmental inferences through analysis of present-day African mammals, Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.palaeo.2023.111786