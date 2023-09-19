都市生活

行動の柔軟性がオオゴロゴロの急速な範囲拡大を促進する

行動の柔軟性がオオゴロゴロの急速な範囲拡大を促進する

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology, the University of California Santa Barbara, and the University of Rochester have discovered that the great-tailed grackle, a bird species that has been rapidly expanding its population across North America, owes its success to its behavior. The researchers found that the great-tailed grackles have increased their habitat breadth and adapted to living in more urban, arid environments, unlike their closest relative, the boat-tailed grackle.

The study, based on citizen science observations of bird occurrences between 1979 and 2019, revealed that the great-tailed grackles did not simply move into new habitats that matched their earlier requirements but actively expanded their range by shifting their habitat preferences. Conversely, boat-tailed grackles only moved their range slightly northwards in response to climate change.

The researchers also investigated the role of behavior in the great-tailed grackles’ ability to adapt to new habitats. They found that the population on the edge of the range exhibited more flexibility and persistence compared to the non-edge population. The researchers speculate that persistence allows individuals to find solutions to challenges in new environments, while variability in flexibility within a population increases the chances of successful expansion.

The findings highlight the importance of flexibility and persistence in facilitating rapid range expansions and suggest that understanding how species like great-tailed grackles adapt to new environments could provide insights for helping declining species cope with environmental changes.

Source: Peer Community Journal (DOI: 10.24072/pcjournal.320)

