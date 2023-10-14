都市生活

移り変わる紺碧の海の色

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月14日、2023年
移り変わる紺碧の海の色

The deep-blue sea is undergoing a transformation, as it is turning a touch greener. This change may seem insignificant, but it actually serves as an indicator of the health and ecosystem of the ocean. The change in color is due to an increase in phytoplankton, which are microscopic organisms that carry out photosynthesis. These organisms play a crucial role in the aquatic food web and the carbon cycle.

A team of researchers, led by B. B. Cael, a principal scientist at the U.K.’s Oceanographic Institute, discovered this shift in the color of the ocean surface. The change in hue aligns with the predictions made about the impact of climate change on ocean ecosystems. This is a significant finding, considering that the global ocean covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface.

Phytoplankton communities flourish in the upper layers of the ocean, where sunlight is abundant. They play a vital role in the global carbon cycle, as they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Additionally, they form the basis of the aquatic food chain, providing sustenance for various marine organisms.

The increase in phytoplankton can have far-reaching effects on the marine ecosystem. Although it may seem positive initially, an overabundance of these organisms can lead to harmful algal blooms, which can release toxins into the water and harm marine life. Moreover, excessive growth of phytoplankton can deplete oxygen levels in the water, creating dead zones where marine life cannot survive.

Understanding the changes in phytoplankton populations and their impact on ocean ecosystems is crucial for monitoring and mitigating the effects of climate change. This finding highlights the need for further research and emphasizes the importance of protecting our oceans and their delicate ecosystems.

ソース：

– [Source 1: NASA](https://www.nasa.gov)
– [Source 2: U.K.’s Oceanographic Institute] (to be added)

