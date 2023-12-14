ふたご座流星群: まばゆいばかりの天体現象

Summary: The highly anticipated Geminid meteor shower is set to peak tonight, offering stargazers a breathtaking display in the night sky. Unlike other meteor showers, the Geminids are formed by debris left behind by an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. This unique formation contributes to its intensity, with the shower getting more vibrant each year. The peak is expected at 19:27 GMT, and the best viewing time is between midnight and 2 am local time. While the shower will be visible worldwide, the Northern Hemisphere is likely to offer the best experience. For those unable to observe it directly, telescope networks like Slooh and Virtual Telescope Project will be livestreaming the event on their YouTube channels. With an average speed of 35km per second, the Geminids are known for their rapid appearance and can produce up to 120 meteors per hour. To fully appreciate the shower’s brilliance, finding a location away from light pollution is recommended. Remember to give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness for optimal meteor visibility. So, prepare to be captivated by this year’s Geminid meteor shower and marvel at nature’s celestial spectacle.

ライブストリームを見る： [Insert YouTube livestream link here]

When and where to watch: The Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak at 19:27 GMT. The best viewing time is between midnight and 2 am local time. The Northern Hemisphere offers the most ideal conditions for observing the shower. Areas with clear skies will provide better visibility.

見る方法： Skywatchers can view the shower directly or watch a livestream hosted by telescope networks such as Slooh and Virtual Telescope Project. Find a location away from light pollution for the best experience.

The dazzling display: The Geminids are known to produce up to 120 meteors per hour, making it the strongest shower of the year. These meteors travel at an astonishing speed of 35km per second. The streaks are bright and white but can exhibit different hues depending on the chemical composition of the debris.

Get ready to witness the awe-inspiring Geminid meteor shower and immerse yourself in the wonders of the universe.