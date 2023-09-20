銀河がどのように呼吸するかを理解する:

For centuries, astronomers focused their attention on stars and galaxies, only to discover that the majority of matter in a galaxy is actually gas. With advancements in technology, astronomers are now able to observe and study the flow of gas in and out of galaxies, shedding light on the breathing process of these cosmic structures. When a galaxy ceases to breathe, star formation comes to a halt.

Gas exists in various forms in space. When it resides between galaxies, it is referred to as the intergalactic medium, while gas surrounding a galaxy is known as circumgalactic gas. These are not distinct barriers but rather names used by astronomers to describe these different phases of gas.

The flow of gas between a galaxy, its circumgalactic medium, and the intergalactic medium is crucial in regulating star formation. Stars, gravity, and gas temperature and density all play a role in this process. As gas gathers in galaxies and stars form, the gas eventually gets expelled back out when stars die, particularly as supernovae. The gas, at this stage, is hot and diffuse, resisting compaction.

However, as the gas leaves the galaxy and cools, its density increases, allowing gravity to exert a stronger pull. The gas is then drawn back into the galaxy where it can collapse into clouds and give rise to new stars. This cycle of gas recycling is what allows galaxies to continue breathing.

Astronomers initially discovered the concept of galactic breathing in the 1960s when they observed the light from distant quasars passing through gas clouds. Since then, advancements in technology have provided astronomers with better tools and a deeper understanding of this phenomenon.

Studying the circumgalactic medium, astronomers have found evidence of galaxy breathing in the form of separate gas clouds outside of galaxies. Certain gas clouds have higher metallicities, indicating that they originated from within galaxies and were subsequently expelled. This higher metallicity gas is a clear sign of gas that has already been in a galaxy.

While comprehending the specifics of galactic breathing remains challenging, astronomers have found that gas in the circumgalactic medium is up to 1,000 times denser than intergalactic gas. The temperature of this gas ranges from 10,000 to 1 million Kelvins, making it both cooler and hotter than the intergalactic medium.

The causes of the gas outflows are still uncertain, with possibilities including supernovae, stellar winds, black hole jets, and feedback. Regardless of the exact mechanisms at play, this breathing process eventually comes to a halt, which astronomers refer to as “quenching.”

Understanding how galaxies breathe is essential in unraveling the intricate relationship between gas flow, star formation, and galaxy evolution. The ongoing research and surveys in this field continue to deepen our knowledge of the cosmos and our place within it.