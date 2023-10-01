都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

新しい超大陸の形成は250億XNUMX千万年後に地球上の生命を脅かす可能性がある

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月1日、2023年
新しい超大陸の形成は250億XNUMX千万年後に地球上の生命を脅かす可能性がある

Scientists from the University of Bristol have used supercomputer climate models to predict the potentially devastating consequences of a future supercontinent formation. They believe that in around 250 million years, the Earth’s continents will merge to form a new supercontinent called Pangea Ultima. This merging would lead to extreme climate conditions, making the planet virtually uninhabitable for humans and mammals.

By simulating temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for the supercontinent, the researchers were able to calculate the impact on carbon dioxide levels. They found that the formation of Pangea Ultima would result in more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and further warming the planet. Additionally, the sun would become brighter, emitting more energy and contributing to the overall warming effect.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of the research paper, stated that the combination of continentality, a hotter sun, and increased CO2 levels would create extremely high temperatures, reaching up to 40-50 degrees Celsius. The high levels of humidity would further exacerbate the heat, making it impossible for humans and many other species to survive due to their inability to cool their bodies through sweat.

Although the predictions were calculated under the assumption that humans would stop burning fossil fuels, the researchers warned that doubling of current carbon dioxide levels could occur much sooner if immediate action is not taken to address the climate crisis.

This alarming prediction is a reminder that the consequences of climate change can be severe and that urgent action is needed to mitigate its effects. The research serves as a call to prioritize sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions to secure a habitable future for generations to come.

ソース：
– ブリストル大学
- CNN

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

インド、マンガリヤーン2号によるXNUMX度目の火星ミッションを計画

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Aditya-L1ミッション：インドの太陽監視宇宙船が地球の影響から逃れる

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

組織除去技術により骨構造の三次元分析が可能

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

インド、マンガリヤーン2号によるXNUMX度目の火星ミッションを計画

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Aditya-L1ミッション：インドの太陽監視宇宙船が地球の影響から逃れる

10月2日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

組織除去技術により骨構造の三次元分析が可能

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

天の川の質量がこれまで考えられていたよりも小さいことが研究で判明

10月2日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント