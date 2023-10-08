DLR が火星および月探査ボットのテストベッドを構築

The robotics team at DLR, Germany’s space agency, has built a 1500 sq meter test bed for their upcoming Martian and Lunar exploration robots. This test bed, located in the town of Oberpfaffenhofen outside DLR’s Robotics and Mechatronic Center, provides a simulated environment for testing the performance of these robots.

The test bed is equipped with simulants for both the lunar and Martian surfaces, including materials such as basalt, lava rocks, and suevite. It features various terrain obstacles, such as sand dunes, hills, tunnels, gullies, boulders, and mounds, which the robots must navigate through. The goal is to test the robots’ capabilities to extract samples and move around different types of terrain.

One key aspect of the testing is the coordination of multiple robotic platforms. The test bed aims to assess how these robots can work together efficiently in terms of sample extraction and navigation. The robots will also utilize dynamically created maps of the space to aid in their navigation.

While the test bed has its limitations, such as its size and the absence of a vacuum-sealed environment or gravity simulation, it serves its purpose of providing a realistic terrain for the robots to be tested on. It was not designed to test radiation hardness or atmospheric conditions, which can be assessed through different means.

The first mission to utilize this test bed will be the IDEFIX rover, developed in collaboration with the French space agency CNES. The rover is set to be sent to Phobos as part of the MMX mission from Japan.

DLR’s test bed for Martian and lunar exploration bots is expected to be a valuable resource for the agency and its partners in developing and refining the technologies required for future space missions.

