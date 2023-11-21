可能性を解き放つ: バイオマスを効率的かつ持続的にフミン酸に変換

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from Tsinghua University and Hong Kong Baptist University has paved the way for a more efficient and sustainable method of producing humic acid (HA) from biomass waste. HA is a versatile organic substance that finds applications across various industries, including agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection. However, traditional methods of producing HA rely heavily on non-renewable resources and are often inefficient.

The research team focused on developing a two-step hydrothermal humification method to maximize HA yield. This innovative approach involves converting biomaterials into hydrochar through hydrothermal treatment and then further converting the hydrochar into HA using acidic and alkaline hydrothermal conditions. By optimizing the pH values and temperatures during hydrothermal treatment, the researchers were able to enhance the humification capacity of the hydrochar and achieve high HA yields.

One significant finding of the study was the identification of two sources of hydrochar-derived HA formation. First, the hydrochar produced during the initial stage of hydrothermal treatment contributed to the HA yield. Second, the alkaline hydrothermal treatment of hydrochar further increased the production of HA. The researchers also discovered that the degree of hydrochar unsaturation correlated with its humification potential.

By unraveling the relationship between biomass-derived hydrochar and its humification potential, this study provides a scientific basis for the sustainable treatment of biomass waste. The optimized two-step hydrothermal humification method not only reduces dependence on non-renewable resources but also opens up possibilities for the production of renewable HA. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize various industries, offering more sustainable solutions and unlocking the wealth hidden in biomass waste.

